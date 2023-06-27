(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying or locating a person and a black Mercedes Benz in connection to a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. OPD officers were dispatched to an injury crash just after 7 p.m. on June 16. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle at Foothill Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue.

At the scene, officers discovered the victim, 58-year-old Santu Maya of Oakland, suffering from a severe head injury in relation to the crash. She was pronounced dead a short while later, police said.

Maya was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a car, according to police. The suspect vehicle fled the scene. Police described it as a newer Mercedes Benz, possibly 2010-2013 E-350. It is black in color with tinted windows and stock rims.

Photo: OPD Photo: OPD Photo: OPD

The car’s license plate, CA 5AUT731, may have been removed, police said. It’s not known if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, but police say speed and street racing appear to have been factors.

OPD and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.