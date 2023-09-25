(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen on Sept. 20. She is considered at-risk due to her age.

Roxana Ramirez Jimenez is a missing 14-year-old Latina girl who is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds, according to Oakland police. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, green pants and dark shoes.

Jimenez was last seen on Sept. 20 just after 8:30 a.m. on the 4300 block of Broadway. The address given is near the intersection with Mather Steet and close to Blue Bottle Coffee. Her family said that she is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland PD’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.