OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 36-year-old woman who is missing and at-risk.

Alice Schwencke was last seen on Sunday morning on the 3600 block of Broadway in Oakland, police said. “The family reports Schwencke may be experiencing a mental health crisis,” OPD wrote.

Schwencke is white, has blonde hair and brown eyes, is 6’3″ tall, and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.