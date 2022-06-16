OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing since Tuesday night, it announced on Thursday. Zoe Hunt, 18, was last seen in the 3800 block of Market Street at around 8:00 p.m.

Police described Hunt as 5-foot-8, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her family says she was last seen wearing a brown bonnet, brown zip-up sweater, blue t-shirt, gray pajama pants and black Vans shoes.

Anyone who sees Hunt is asked to call OPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.