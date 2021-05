OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Chinatown.

The incident happened at the 400th block of 8th street in Oakland’s Chinatown at 2:12 p.m.

PIO & MEDIA STAGING AREA IS AT 9th/BROADWAY. Currently, the Oakland Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred today, at 2:12 PM, 400 block of 8th Street. Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting is encouraged to contact OPD Homicide (510) 238-3821. pic.twitter.com/rRYkh6BR2z — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) May 24, 2021

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (510) 238-3821.