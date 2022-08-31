OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a vehicle that was involved in a triple homicide Friday night in West Oakland. Three people were killed in the incident, two with gunshot wounds and another who was struck by a vehicle while on a bicycle.

The killings happened just after 7:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a car that was seen fleeing the scene.

The car is a brown, four-door sedan with spoked rims. OPD did not say if the car is the one that struck and killed a cyclist.



Images from the Oakland Police Department.

Police also identified the three people killed in the incident. They were Daven Woolfolk, Tyrone Banks and Tonnell Williams.

Anyone who has seen the car or has any more information about the case is asked to call OPD’s homicide section at 510-238-7950.