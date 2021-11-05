Oakland police seek cold case suspect

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a 2016 homicide.

David McDaniel was fatally shot on the 1000 block of 7th Street just before 1:30 a.m. on July 24, 2016.

McDaniel was reportedly returning from Berkeley after getting food with a friend, when a car pulled up next to them at the Acorn towers and shot into the car.

Officials say that a prior incident while the friends were out could have been the motive for the shooting.

It is unclear if the incident is gang related or just a personal feud.

The suspects vehicle is described as a faded black older model Honda Accord or Civic, last seen traveling westbound on 7th Street and then northbound on Adeline Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call (510) 238-3821. Police & CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward for an arrest in this case.