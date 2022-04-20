OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was found unconscious earlier this year.

On February 7 — police found Jose Eduardo Colon Ramos unresponsive just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. According to police, medical personnel transported Ramos to a local hospital where he underwent medical treatment but never regained consciousness.

Ramos was pronounced deceased on February 18.

“The events leading to Ramos’ injuries and loss of consciousness remain unclear,” Oakland police said in a press release.

In the months leading up to his death, Ramos reportedly moved between various West Oakland shelters.

Oakland police and Ramos’ family are asking anyone who may have information about what led to Ramos’ death to call the department’s homicide unit at 510-238-3821 or leave a tip at 510-238-7950.