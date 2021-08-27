Oakland police seek homicide suspect

HORIZONTAL – The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are reporting an early morning shooting that took the life of one victim.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of 20th Avenue on Friday at around 2:23 a.m. and found a female Fresno resident suffering from gunshot wounds.

Life saving measures were implemented but the victim succumbed to her injuries.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.