Oakland police seek new leads in 2011 homicide of 5-year-old boy

OAKLAND (BCN) – Homicide investigators in Oakland are seeking the community’s help in solving a homicide cold case involving a 5-year-old boy nearly 10 years ago.

Police are requesting assistance from the community to help identify and locate the person or persons responsible for the homicide of 5-year-old Gabriel Martinez, Jr., on Dec. 30, 2011.

At about 8:45 p.m. that evening, the boy was with his mother and father at their family business, a taco truck, located at 55th Avenue and International Boulevard, when he was fatally shot.

Young Gabriel was walking with his father through a parking lot at the location when he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821.