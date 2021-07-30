Oakland police seek new leads in 2011 homicide of 5-year-old boy

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND (BCN) – Homicide investigators in Oakland are seeking the community’s help in solving a homicide cold case involving a 5-year-old boy nearly 10 years ago.

Police are requesting assistance from the community to help identify and locate the person or persons responsible for the homicide of 5-year-old Gabriel Martinez, Jr., on Dec. 30, 2011.

At about 8:45 p.m. that evening, the boy was with his mother and father at their family business, a taco truck, located at 55th Avenue and International Boulevard, when he was fatally shot.

Young Gabriel was walking with his father through a parking lot at the location when he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News