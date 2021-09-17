Oakland police seek public’s help in missing persons case

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police have put out an alert for a missing at-risk person.

Ariella Rosenberg was last seen at 3:00 p.m. on September 15 on the 7200 block of MacArthur Boulevard. She was wearing a turquoise headband, yellow shirt, black pants, and holding a black purse in the shape of a box.

Rosenberg is described as Latina, 23-years-old, 5’8″, 125 pounds, with a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

Rosenberg’s family reports she has mental challenges.

If you have any knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Rosenberg, please notify the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.

