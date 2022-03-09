OAKLAND (BCN) – Oakland police investigating a strong-arm robbery released a video of the crime in hopes the public can identify the suspect in the incident, which took place Saturday night about 7:30 p.m.

The video shows the victim, a woman in her 60s, open the rear hatch of a car in a parking lot in the 200 block of 28th Street, when a man wearing all-black clothing approaches from behind and grabs her bag.

In the ensuing struggle, the suspect causes the woman to fall and he leaves with her bag. Police said the suspect fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact department’s robbery section at (510) 238-3326.

The video is available here .

