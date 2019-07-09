Oakland police seize illegal fireworks, guns during Fourth of July

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police in Oakland seized 200 pounds of illegal fireworks and issued dozens of citations Thursday during the Fourth of July.

In addition to illegal fireworks, officers also found nine guns, made 12 arrests, towed 17 cars and issued more than 100 vehicle citations.

Oakland police also responded to a massive sideshow on the night of July 4th involving at least 200 cars and nearly 1,000 spectators.

The sideshow was centered near 42nd Avenue and Interstate 880 in Oakland.

In response, police and the California Highway Patrol towed several cars and issued citations for vehicle code violations

Oakland Police report July 4th, Officers recover 9 guns, 12 arrests, 17 cars towed, 101 vehicle citations, 77 illegal fireworks citations, 200 pounds of illegal fireworks and 2 pounds of cocaine recovered. These photos are just some of the guns recovered. pic.twitter.com/r0poj0MBiW — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 8, 2019