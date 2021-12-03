Oakland police solve nearly a dozen homicide cases in November

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department closed nearly a dozen homicide cases in November and continues to work around the clock to bring justice to families.

10 homicides that were solved have been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. This brings the homicide clearance rate to 44%.

Charles Beal was arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of Ukono Hall on June 25 in the 5400 block of Bancroft Ave.

A juvenile in Stockten was arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of Victor Arguest-Casara on Aug. 14 in the 300 block of West MacArthur Blvd.

Sam Veimau turned himself in on Nov. 23 for the fatal shooting of brothers Sweet and Sam Mesui on Sept. 26 in the 3700 block of High St. He has been charged for the murders.

Matias Mendoza-Mendoza has been arrested and charged for the murder of Carolina Carillo-Mendoza. Carolina’s body was found with gunshot wounds on Oct. 18 in the 7800 block of Redwood Rd.

Marlon King, Kamanre Kind, and Joshua Hayles have been arrested and charged for murder in the death of Desoni Gardner. On Oct. 21, former Oakland Police Captain Ersie Joyner was robbed in the 1700 block of Castro St. Joyner shot and killed one of the suspects robbing him, Desoni Gardner. Joyner was also shot multiple times by Marlon King.

Leland Moore was arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of Harold Jackson on Oct. 29 in the 900 block of 85th Ave.

Franz Gadient was arrested and charged for the fatal shootings of Mari Shaw and Jesse Willner on Nov. 18 in the 400 block of 17th St.

Jason Hathorn was arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of Terrell Graham on Nov. 2 in the 5000 block of Melrose Ave.

In 2021, 129 homicides have been investigated in Oakland, which is a significant increase compared to previous years.

Chief LeRonne Armstrong reassigned six more investigators to the homicide section bringing the total investigators to 16.

This year, 53 homicide suspects have been arrested by the Oakland Police Department.

Ceasefire is the main strategy the department uses to address gun violence.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510_ 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.