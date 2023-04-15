OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department continues its search for a missing man last seen in 2019.

Michael Shaw is described as a Black male weighing 170 pounds and standing at five feet, 10 inches tall. He was bald at the time of his disappearance, police said.

Shaw was last seen with a family member at the Oakland Airport where he was reportedly heading to Georgia. His last clothing description is unknown, according to OPD.

Anyone with information regarding Shaw’s whereabouts is asked to call OPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (510)-238-3641.