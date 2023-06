(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is continuing to search for a woman who was last seen back in May 2021 at Lake Merritt.

Rehema Mukungu is described as a Black female around 60 years old with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and at the time of her disappearance, she weighed 130 pounds, police said.

Mukungu’s last clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.