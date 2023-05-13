Photo of Chanelle Copeland who went missing in May 2022 (Oakland Police Department)

(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is continuing its search for a woman who went missing nearly one year ago, the department said Saturday on Twitter. Chanelle Copeland was last seen on May 27, 2022 on the 2200 block of East 19th Street.

She is 5-foot-3 with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of Copeland’s disappearance, she was 190 pounds.

It is unknown what Copeland was last seen wearing, OPD said. If you have information about her location, OPD says to call its Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.

OPD sent out the tweet about its continuing search for Copeland at 8 a.m. Saturday.