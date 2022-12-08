OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s been over 11 years, and police are still looking for a missing woman, the Oakland Police Department announced Thursday. Marilyn Dennis, 55, was last seen on Sept. 27, 2011.

Dennis is described to be 5-foot-8 with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. At the time of her disappearance, she weighed 250 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. OPD says if you have information about Dennis’ location, call its Missing Person Unit at 510-238-3641.

According to the United States Social Security Administration, a person is presumed dead “if he or she has been missing from home and has not been heard from for seven years or more. This presumption applies regardless of the reason for the absence.” The two disputes to that presumption are if officials can prove the person is alive or if an explanation is provided explaining the person’s absence and continued life.