OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department will provide 24-hour patrols in the Little Saigon neighborhood, which has been plagued by violent crime in recent months. On Sunday, Oakland dentist Lili Xu, 60, was killed in a botched robbery attempt in Little Saigon.

The department said it will be conducting several operations while on patrol:

Burglary Suppression

Robbery Suppression

Deployment of VICE Operations specific to Little Saigon / Clinton Park

Surveillance Operations

High Visibility Patrols

Increase in Liaison Officer (walking the Beat)

Currently working to open and use a Little Saigon Substation in conjunction with the community

Search Warrant services at problem locations

“The immediate response will be coordinated between several units within the Department to ensure additional resources are present in Little Saigon 24 hours a day,” OPD said.

The department will conduct several of these strategies at once, based on crime data and specific information. “This provides a sight picture of when and where crime is occurring, enabling a precision and focus response,” OPD said.

“We need to send a strong message that any presumption that attacks against AAPI people are not grounded in xenophobia and hate is wrong, that these cases must be fully investigated, and these perpetrators must be held accountable,” Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas said in response to the increased patrol.

Xu was killed while getting out of a car in broad daylight in the 1000 block of 5th Avenue. Just a month before Xu was killed, rideshare driver Kon Fung was also shot and killed in his car in a robbery attempt.