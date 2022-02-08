Oakland police tow 13 cars in weekend sideshows

OAKLAND (BCN) – Police had 13 vehicles towed in Oakland in weekend sideshow activity, according to a news release issued Monday by the Oakland Police Department.

The release included a promise to those who engage in sideshows, that the investigation doesn’t end when the sideshow is broken up: “We will go to the homes and tow the vehicles of those who take part in the illegal activity.

Officers will continue to take enforcement action by issuing citations, making arrests, and towing vehicles. Additionally, our investigators will be working to identify those responsible for committing crimes, as well as participating in illegal Sideshow activity, which affects our neighborhoods, businesses, and the quality of life in our community.”

Police said that past sideshow activity has led to serious injury and death of both spectators and participants.

Police urge anyone with information about illegal sideshows to send a tip to police at sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov or call (510) 777-3333.