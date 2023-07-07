(BCN) — Oakland’s 911 system was still experiencing delays Friday after a power failure caused the system to go down Thursday night, according to the Oakland Police Officers’ Association. The 911 phone lines have been restored, but the city’s computer aided dispatch system remains inoperable, the police union said. Calls may be temporarily slower than normal, the city tweeted Thursday night.

Backup generators went down after a power failure on Thursday, and the city’s 911 system crashed. The 911 system could not be restarted even after power was restored, said the police union.

“Police officers, dispatchers, and even the county grand jury all warned this would happen,” OPOA president Barry Donelan said in a statement.

The union cited an Alameda County Civil Grand Jury report released last month that warned that Oakland’s 911 system was facing “imminent collapse.”

“Yesterday it happened,” said the police union.

The association said it had little confidence in Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao’s administration after its “inept response” to a ransomware attack on the 911 system in February. A ransomware attack occurs when someone encrypts files and demands ransom to decrypt them. The encryption makes the files and the systems that rely on them unusable, according to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The February ransomware attack prompted the city to declare a state of emergency to expedite its attack on the malicious software as various city departments were affected.

