Oakland police urge safe protests, ask agitators to stop harassing officers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are sending a message to those protesting Wednesday night.

They’re asking organizers to help officers create a safe space for demonstrators and reminding those protesting not to cross police barriers.

Demonstrations have been popping up across the country after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back just outside of his car, in which his children sat.

The 29-year-old is recovering in the hospital while an investigation is underway into whether he had a knife in his hand at the time, as police claimed.

Blake’s mother sent a message to the nation requesting the protesters stay peaceful and that any violence would not be welcome to their cause.

On Wednesday night, Oakland police reported that agitators among the crowd are throwing items and pointing lasers at officers in the area 7th and Washington.

We are asking agitators within the crowd to stop throwing items and pointing lasers at the officers at 7th & Washington. pic.twitter.com/SE73Al26k5 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

Authorities also say that agitators are setting off illegal fireworks, in addition to trying to set businesses on fire on 8th and Broadway.

Officials were able to prevent further damage to the buildings but remind people that fireworks are illegal.

Just before 10 p.m., BART officials reported a civil disturbance at the 19th St. Oakland station causing a closure at this time.

Police took to Twitter again around 10:18 p.m. saying, ‘Some within the crowd are disruptive and have no regard for others safety. Multiple fires set. Thankfully @OaklandFireCA are putting the fires out as OPE officers are working to maintain safety.’

Check back for more updates as this is developing.

