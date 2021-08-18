Oakland police will be stepping up DUI enforcement

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police will be holding DUI checkpoints tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. in an effort to crack down on impaired drivers.

The undisclosed locations were chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our priority,” Lieutenant Jeff Thomason said. “We continue to ensure our streets are safe by patrolling and looking for impaired drivers under the influence making it dangerous for others.”

Police say that impaired driving is not just from alcohol, but from medications and marijuana as well.

Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.