Oakland police will have extra staff to address violent crimes

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Following the increase in violent crimes across Oakland, the police department announced that they will be having additional staff working.

Authorities posted to Twitter saying, “Several tactical teams will support the patrol officers who are responding to armed caravans, illegal sideshows, and other violent crimes.”

These teams are trained to deescalate situations like this.

OPD will have additional staffing to address the increase in violent crime. Several tactical teams will support the patrol officers who are responding to armed caravans, illegal sideshows & other violent crimes. The tactical teams are highly skilled in de-escalating incidents. pic.twitter.com/WE49IaWtdp — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 28, 2021

On Saturday morning, a KRON4 security guard died from his injuries after being shot in an attempted armed robbery while on assignment with a KRON4 crew earlier in the week.

A reward is being offered for information that will lead to an arrest. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Oakland investigators at (510) 238-3426.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong continued to plead with the community to stop the violence after police responded to more than two dozen incidents in a 10-hour span last weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, police were called to an armed carjacking and robbery. The person shot at officers, who fired back. The suspect later died from their injuries.

In addition, police responded to robberies, looting, and hundreds of vehicles involved in illegal sideshows.

“I want to be clear, we’re not going to tolerate this kind of activity in the city of Oakland. We are going to respond,” Chief Armstrong said.