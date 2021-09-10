Oakland Pride cancels in-person festival, goes virtual

People participate in the San Francisco Pride parade in San Francisco, California on June 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josh Edelson (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Pride has canceled its in-person festival and is going virtual.

Organizers say they are sad with the decision, but feel it was the right move to be safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want our event to be a safe place for all.. and this year we can’t guarantee that if we gathered in person,” a statement from Oakland Pride read, in part. “The only thing Oakland Pride wants to spread in the LGBTQ+ community is love!”

The annual parade and festival is scheduled for this Sunday, Sept. 12.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at Oakland Pride 2022!”