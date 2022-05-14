OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Folks will have a chance to sip drinks like a deconstructed Bloody Mary, meet puppies Joey, Donny and Jordan and maybe even win a free haircut at the Rockridge Roll-N-Stroll Saturday in Oakland.

The outdoor event will take place every second Saturday on College Avenue between Clifton and 63rd Street through October 10. Roll-N-Stroll, held by the Rockridge District Association, includes 13 different live music acts, free beer samples and more.

“We have replaced our once-a-year street fair with these mini-events to give folks more opportunities to visit local merchants, hear live music and have a good time,” said Chris Jackson, manager of the association.

Hopalong Animal Rescue will bring adoptable critters including three German Shepherd mix pups under the age of three months, Joey, Donny and Jordan.

Hella Juiced 510, which makes artisan concoctions such as a deconstructed, nonalcoholic Bloody Mary with a carrot “bacon strip,” will offer its wares via a popup. And Elizabeth H hair salon is offering 25 percent off on some items and the chance to enter a raffle for a free haircut.

A Cote restaurant will supply complimentary aperitivo snacks with every flight of rose purchased during the evening of Rock-N-Stroll. (For those not in the know, a wine “flight” is a term describing a selection of wine presented in a row for tasting, perhaps descriptive of the state of mind achieved after consuming the same.)

“We began holding these events in 2021. Rock-N-Stroll is held outside and in conformance with COVID restrictions,” Jackson said. “We’re adapting to the times.”

