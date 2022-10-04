OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The escalation of violence in Oakland is pushing some community groups to call for the resignation of councilmember president Nikki Fortunato Bas. Tuesday, at a news conference held in Chinatown, the group listed the reasons for its demands.

Not holding back, community activist and Chinatown Chamber of Commerce board member Carl Chan, along with some supporters, say they want Oakland council president Nikki Fortunato Bas out.

“Crime in Oakland is out of control,” Chan said. “How many funerals, how many vigils can we go to? We want leaders.”

Oakland’s Chinatown is the scene of an increasing level of crime that started during the pandemic with a rise in hate crimes. Now, more recently, several brazen murders have happened, including the fatal shooting of Uber driver Kon Fung and local dentist Lili Xu.

Chan accused Bas of flip-flopping – supporting defunding police measures but then calling for more officers on the street with Oakland’s rising crime rate.

Not everyone at the gathering wants Bas out. Dr. Kenneth Anderson with Williams Chapel Baptist Church called on the community and Bas to have a meeting to discuss their differences.

Supporters of Bas also showed up holding signs behind Chan and supporters calling for her resignation.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

As for Bas, who is up for re-election in District 2, she issued KRON4 this statement:

“As a 25 year District 2 resident, mother and sexual assault survivor nothing is more important to me than the health and safety of my family and those whom my office serves. The City of Oakland has an election in one month where voters will ultimately make their own choices about their priorities and vision to move our City forward.”