OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In February, the City of Oakland was subject to a ransomware attack. In an update posted on the city’s website, officials said the hacker has “acquired certain files” from Oakland’s network and plans to “release the information publicly.”

The city said it is investigating the validity of the threats.

“If we determine that any individual’s personal information is involved, we will notify those individuals in accordance with applicable law,” the update read.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing. The attack originally happened on Feb. 10 and impacted several services including OAK311, for reporting downed trees, flooding or sewer overflows, contracting and funding opportunities, parking citations, business tax licenses and permitting.

“We will continue to work diligently to investigate and address this incident while working with our expert teams to enhance our security even more moving forward,” city officials posted.