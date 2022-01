OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Oakland had at least 134 homicides in the year 2021.

Oakland couldn’t last one day in 2022 without recording a homicide as police announced one that happened around 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The homicide occurred near the 1400 block of 34th Street where a man was suffering gunshot wound(s) and was declared dead at the scene, Oakland police said.

Authorities announced there will be a follow-up investigation.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.