Oakland reintroduces idea to use cruise ships for homelessness

OAKLAND (KRON) – “Yeah, that would be a good idea. Especially during the rainy season. Because I lose like everything when it rains,” Joel Brown said.

It’s an offbeat idea to tackle the homeless crisis — trading housing on land for sea.

“I mean, as long as we can go and come as we please,” Brown said.

Brown has been living on the streets of Oakland for the last six years. He said hearing an idea like this gives him confidence in city leaders.

“When they think outside the box,” he said. “It does inspire people to do better you know what I mean?”

Tuesday night, Oakland council president Rebecca Kaplan said the idea could house up to 1000 of the city’s homeless at the port of Oakland.

“I’ve been reached out to by someone who actually does this and we might be able to get that cruise ship so I just wanted to get that heads up,” Kaplan said. “And maybe we can have a way to create a thousand housing units overnight.”

Something port officials, though they respect president Kaplan’s desire to address homelessness, say there isn’t infrastructure at the port to berth cruise ships.

And that security issues at the federally regulated facilities would make residential uses untenable.

“Every option, land or sea has challenges,” Former San Francisco Mayor Art Agnos said.

Agnos introduced the idea four years ago. He said with all the water at our disposal, it could be the solution the Bay Area needs.

“Everybody knows what to do, they just can’t do it because nobody wants one of these facilities in their backyard,” he said. “So I’m saying, let’s put it in the water!