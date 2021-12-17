Oakland releases environmental impact report on A’s waterfront ballpark

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The environmental impact report for the proposed new baseball complex for the Oakland A’s was released Friday morning.

The Oakland A’s want to build a brand new stadium on the waterfront, this report is a key step in moving the complex closer to a final decision.

This report is 3,500 pages long, is dense, and contains many details about the proposed $12 billion proposed waterfront ballpark.

On the positive side, Mayor Libby Schaaf calls the release of the report quoted, “a major milestone on our path to building a new waterfront ballpark; district that will create up to 18 acres of beautiful public parks, more affordable housing, and good jobs for Oaklanders.”

The report dives into whether the Mammoth Proposal meets all state and federal rules and regulations.

There were 400 comments made and discussed in the report.

Some issues that surfaced and will need to be worked out, include managing parking, pollution, waste removal, and increased traffic.

Originally, it was not included who would pay for the affordable housing that is part of the project.

Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval applauded the report, saying it has been three years in the making.

As for what is next, the Oakland Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on the final environmental impact in January.

The Oakland City Council is expected to make a decision in February of 2022.

Also, today the Port of Oakland identified 21 recommended seaport compatibility measures to ensure the continued safe and efficient navigation of ships and other waterside operations.

So bottom line, you need to take away from this 3,500-page document that the project as investigated meets state and federal measures and it is now in the hands of the planning commission and Oakland City Council to move forward.