Oakland releases terms for A’s Howard Terminal proposal

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland has released a tentative terms sheet for the A’s Howard Terminal stadium proposal, another step closer to potentially keeping the the team in the Bay Area.

The terms include that the A’s develop affordable housing on the 55-acre site, minimize traffic problems, work with surrounding neighborhoods to quell any potential concerns and other proposals.

The plan goes to a City Council vote on Tuesday.

If it does not pass the project will likely die. Similarly, if it passes but the A’s reject the proposal it could stall negotiations.

It is noted that the current document is subject to change and further negotiations.

The A’s have committed $450 million in tax dollars to the city and the $12 billion stadium project is privately financed.

Read the full document here.