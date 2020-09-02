Oakland renters, homeowners receive $5M in CARES Act funding amid pandemic

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Oakland received $36.9 million in CARES Act Funding with $5-million for renters and homeowners.

Keep Oakland Housed partnered with other nonprofit organizations to provide financial assistance to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by COVID-19.

The application period opened on Monday, September 1st. Renters can contact Bay Area Community Services. Homeowners can contact Housing and Economic Rights Advocated.

