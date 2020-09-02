Oakland renters, homeowners receive $5M in CARES Act funding amid pandemic

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Oakland received $36.9 million in CARES Act Funding with $5-million for renters and homeowners.
Keep Oakland Housed partnered with other nonprofit organizations to provide financial assistance to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by COVID-19.
The application period opened on Monday, September 1st. Renters can contact Bay Area Community Services. Homeowners can contact Housing and Economic Rights Advocated.
Latest Stories:
- New COVID-19 reporting system on the way after CA backlog
- Smoke from California wildfires stretches all the way to Hawaii
- Crews battling 25-acre fire in Lake County
- Poor air quality throughout Bay Area expected to continue as crews battle wildfires
- Trump calls on Big Ten Conference to play fall football