Oakland reopens COVID testing, vaccination clinic in downtown

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Oakland has reopened a COVID clinic in downtown at Frank Ogawa Plaza.

It’s a free, walk-up clinic that offers COVID-19 vaccinations as well as three COVID-19 tests:

RT PCR Test: 1-2 day turnaround. No cost to the patient. Rapid Antigen Test: 30-minute turnaround. Cost may apply. Rapid Antibody Test: 30-minute turnaround. Cost may apply.

It operates Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – including holidays, the city said.

Officials decided to bring it back as people travel and gather for the holidays while the new omicron COVID variant is spreading around as well.

“Amid the season of holiday travel and gatherings, coupled with the emergence of the omicron variant here in the East Bay, it is critical that Oaklanders have easy access to COVID vaccines, boosters, and rapid testing,” said Oakland City Administrator Ed Reiskin. “I am pleased that Covid Clinic is providing these essential services to our community.”

It’s one of two COVID clinics run by the city, the other being Fruitvale, which has adjusted hours now. It’s located at 3411 East 12th Street, Suite #130 from Saturday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Holiday Hours at Fruitvale:

Saturday, December 25 (Christmas): 12 noon – 5 p.m.

Saturday, January 1 (New Years’ Day): 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The clinics all offer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, although the CDC recently recommended that people opt for Moderna and Pfizer over J&J if they have a choice to do so.