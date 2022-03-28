OAKLAND (KRON) – The city of Oakland has seen 1,700 reported auto burglaries in the past 365 days, a spokesperson for the police department told KRON4.

In the department’s Area 6, which covers the Hegenberger Road corridor, the crime has gone up 180% in the last year alone, the spokesperson stated.

Oakland police are advising people to reduce their risk by always locking their cars and closing their windows. The department has additional officers working overtime to help deter would-be thieves.

Captain Casey Johnson of Area 6 said that the detail will “show presence” on Hegenberger and 90th Avenue to reduce burglaries.

“We brought 48 officers out here to East Oakland to help with calls for service, our response time, and help reduce some of the violent crime here in East Oakland,” Johnson said. “We’re out here, we care, and we’re here to work together.