Oakland reports record number of January homicides in 20 years

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The city of Oakland is off to a violent start in 2021.

The Oakland Police Department reported that January was the deadliest month in nearly two decades with a total of 15 homicides.

There were 209 ShotSpotter Activations reported from 1/18-1/24. Activations are up 131% YTD. OPD officers recovered 59 firearms this year. Working together as a community, we can reduce the level of violence in our city #OPDCARES. pic.twitter.com/sRyKThya5A — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 26, 2021

There was only one homicide in January of 2020, which means there was a 1400% increase in deaths compared to last year.

The release also showed the city had 64 shootings and murders in January alone, a 129% increase.

This equates to more than two shooting a day in January and a murder every other day.

“As homicides increase, Oakland’s police officer numbers have decreased and the City Council has embraced a ‘defund the police’ strategy that is accelerating the city’s already high violent crime rate,” said Oakland Police Officers’ Association President Barry Donelan.