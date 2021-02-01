Oakland reports record number of January homicides in 20 years

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The city of Oakland is off to a violent start in 2021.

The Oakland Police Department reported that January was the deadliest month in nearly two decades with a total of 15 homicides.

There was only one homicide in January of 2020, which means there was a 1400% increase in deaths compared to last year.

The release also showed the city had 64 shootings and murders in January alone, a 129% increase.

This equates to more than two shooting a day in January and a murder every other day.    

“As homicides increase, Oakland’s police officer numbers have decreased and the City Council has embraced a ‘defund the police’ strategy that is accelerating the city’s already high violent crime rate,”  said Oakland Police Officers’ Association President Barry Donelan.

