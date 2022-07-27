The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

OAKLAND (BCN) — An Oakland resident died following a shooting early Wednesday morning at one of the city’s homeless encampments, police said. The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of West Street to look into the shooting.

Officers located the scene at a nearby homeless camp, according to police. Moments later, a hospital notified police that a person arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound, police said. The man died there.

Officers are investigating the shooting. Anyone who has information that might help can call the Police Department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821.

