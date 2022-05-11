SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland resident is facing a fentanyl distribution charge following his arrest in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District in February.

On Tuesday, 20-year-old Mainor Escoto appeared in United States District Court in San Francisco. According to court documents, Escoto was arrested on a warrant on February 16 when he was located on the corner of Eddy and Larkin Streets. He was allegedly found with numerous sandwich baggies of fentanyl in the pouch pocket of the sweatshirt he wore and a backpack he had on.

According to police, the fentanyl they found on Escoto varied in color (white, green purple, and pink) and weighed 345 grams in total. A street value of approximately $30 per gram.

If convicted, Escoto is facing 20 years in prison and a minimum of three years of supervision following his release from prison.