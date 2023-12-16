(KRON) – Oakland resident Fares Abdo Al Eyani pleaded guilty in federal court in San Francisco to one count of conspiring to export defense articles and seven counts of attempting to export defense articles, announced United States Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey on Friday.

Al Eyani, 40, admitted he acquired four firearms with magazines and ammunition, and at least 44 rifle scopes, monoculars, and goggles with night vision capabilities in 2019, according to his plea agreement.

According to the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Al Eyani attempted to send the firearms to the Sultanate of Oman in November 2019. The following month, Al Eyani attempted to export the 44 rifle scopes, monoculars, and goggles to the Sultanate of Oman. Al Eyani attempted to send both packages from the Port of Oakland.

Law enforcement searched the containers and seized the firearms, the magazines, and the ammunition, as well as the 44 rifle scopes, monoculars, and goggles with night vision capabilities.

Individuals commercially exporting defense articles would need a license from the Arms Export Control Act and the International Trafficking in Arms Regulations. Al Eyani did not have a license to export the defense articles.

Al Eyani faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1,000,000.

Al Eyani’s wife, Saba Mohsen Dhaifallah, 41, pleaded guilty to making false statements to Federal Bureau of Investigation special agents during the investigation of this matter in a separate plea. Dhaifallah faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.