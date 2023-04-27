OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — When heavy rain hit the Bay Area New Year’s Eve, more than 300 residents were displaced from their apartments at Coliseum Connections in Oakland.

Nearly four months later, many of them are still living in hotels.

KRON 4’s Rob Nesbitt reports on the resident’s frustrations.

BART owns the land that Coliseum Connections apartments is on and they allowed public comment during their board of directors meeting today. Residents aired their frustrations and concerns.”

This is what the inside of Coliseum Connections looked like on New Year’s Day — the flooded lobby, apartments and parking garage sent displaced residents to stay in hotels.

Four months later, the hotel rooms that were supposed to be temporary are still a reality for residents like Dream Jasmine.

“It’s been 117 days, we don’t need you to listen anymore we need you to do something,” said one displaced resident.

She joined several others Thursday during BART’s board of directors meeting letting them know what life has been like in a hotel since being forced to leave their apartment on BART Property.

“There are families that have three kids, or more that are staying in one-room hotel rooms,” she said.

In February, the City of Oakland authorized two million dollars in emergency funds to pay for the hotel rooms.

Displaced resident Antoinette Thomas says the money doesn’t make up for a lack of comfort.

“Oh you guys don’t pay rent, so you guys can live in a hotel. These people can come in our rooms whenever I leave my room it’s accessible,” Thomas said.

BART Board of Directors President Janice Li was notified Wednesday that a displaced resident took their own life.

“This week, a displaced resident of Coliseum Connections committed suicide at the building,” Li said.

BART says they are still working to gather all the information about that resident’s death.

Those who were his neighbors at the building on 71st Avenue say he reached a breaking point.

Tommy Wheeler, Displaced Resident

“It’s unfortunate what happened this week and my Coliseum Connection Family we are literally begging, we’re literally begging for help,” said displaced resident Tommy Wheeler.

The board of directors had no dates as to when the water damages at Coliseum Connections would be repaired — only promising to get more answers before their next meeting in May.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“Is to do whatever we need to do with the Thao Administration to figure out like whatever is happening we got to make it right,” said Lateefah Simon of the BART Board of Directors.

Coliseum Connections is owned and operated by UrbanCore Development. KRON4 reached out to the company for answers but has not heard back.