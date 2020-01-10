Oakland residents gather for safety meeting following fatal laptop theft

OAKLAND (KRON) — Safety has been on almost every Oakland resident’s mind lately, after a man died chasing the men who stole his laptop.

The Montclair Neighborhood Council hosted a safety forum Thursday to discuss ways to prevent crime in the neighborhood.

A church member said it was one of the biggest turnouts they’ve seen in a while.

The meeting began by asking for a show of hands from those learning more about safety, feeling concerned, anger, frustration and outrage.

“I was concerned over this fellow’s death,” Jim Turner said. “I certainly needed to attend to see what’s going on.”

The meeting comes a week after the deadly laptop theft at the Montclair Starbucks.

It was the morning of New Year’s Eve.

A 34-year-old software engineer died after chasing the thieves who stole his laptop.

Oakland police arrested two men — one charged with murder, the other manslaughter. Police are still looking for a third suspect.

Montclair residents said there’s been an uptick in crimes before the tragedy.

“Car break ins, which is a drag,” Denise Bostrom said. “It’s every week I’ll read it on NextDoor, a car break in or stolen car.”

“Burglars came in there and stole the medicine from the Rite Aid,” Turner said. “There was an incident at the Lucky’s. So there’s definitely something going on here.”

Their message to the city of Oakland:

“I would like to see police walking the streets of Montclair,” Turner said.

“I’d like to see perhaps more police support,” Bostrom said.

A panel of speakers from OPD, the D.A., neighborhood groups and District 4 Councilmember Sheng Thao went to answer questions.

“As this process is moving forward, I’m working closely with the chief and my city staff to really come up with policy,” Thao said.

Councilmember Thao acknowledged the police department is stretched thin but said, “I’m not going to be deterred from my belief, and my belief is that there needs to be at least one police officer in every police area.”