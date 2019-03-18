Oakland residents mourn death of albino raccoon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Pawl Dlugosz

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Social media users in California have posted memorial messages in honor of what is believed to be an albino raccoon.

Oakland residents have been posting messages mourning the passing of the animal on the Next Door social networking app.

Oakland resident Pawel Dlugosz posted a photo March 17 of a raccoon that appears to be dead in the Adams Point neighborhood near Lake Merritt with an orange and flowers laid over its body and at its side.

"@Oakland mourns (may your heaven be full of trash)," Dlugosz tweeted.

Dlugosz says he believed the animal's passing was within the last week.

Reddit users also posted about the raccoon and there were debates on both platforms whether it was Oakland's last albino raccoon.

In a forum titled "RIP Albino Raccoon - I think this was the last one left in Oakland," some Redditors questioned how exactly the raccoon died, with some saying "someone was spreading animal poison around the park to kill them."

"The only reason I found out was because a park ranger / employee warned a bunch of us while we were walking our dogs, to warn us not to let our dogs eat anything," one person commented.

"It was the homeless, based on what I've read elsewhere," another person said, "Raccoons raid their tents and food and trash, which some of their 'homes are made of..."

"Homeless spreading poison around the lake bc these and other pests raid their encampments and tents," another commented.

