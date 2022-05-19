OAKLAND (KRON) – The co-owner of a popular Filipino restaurant died in a shooting yesterday, according to the restaurant’s Instagram story.

Oakland police say a shotspotter activation alerted them of a shooting on the 2800 block of Brookdale Avenue just after 9:40 p.m. last night. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering gunshot wounds. Although paramedics tried to save his life and he was transported to the hospital, he died.

The shooting was adjacent to the restaurant Lucky Three Seven, which announced co-owner Jun Anabo died.

“We are praying, crying, and hoping for any light,” an Instagram post from the restaurant states. “We have entered a time of uncertainty.”

The restaurant’s Instagram story tied the shooting to Anabo. The restaurant will be closed until further notice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.