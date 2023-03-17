OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — East Bay foodies rejoice — Oakland restaurant week is underway.

The event began on March 16 and will go through March 26. Participating restaurants are offering specially-created lunch and dinner menus. Options range from food trucks to Michelin stars.

“The community and fabric of Oakland is made up of culturally-distinct neighborhoods, inspiring an incredibly creative food scene of unexpected pairings and fusion-style flavors,” a description on Visit Oakland’s website reads.

Participating restaurants will offer lunch and/or dinner menus at six different price points. Lunch will be $15, $25, or $35 and dinner will be $35, $45, or $65. The event stretches throughout Oakland, with restaurants in Jack London Square, Temescal and Fruitvale participating.

Horn Barbecue, Lake Chalet and Shakewell are among the restaurants participating. For a full list, click HERE.