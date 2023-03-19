KRON4
by: Stephanie Lin
Posted: Mar 19, 2023 / 08:49 AM PDT
Updated: Mar 19, 2023 / 08:49 AM PDT
(KRON) — Oakland Restaurant Week is back from now until March 26.
Derreck Johnson, owner of Home of Chicken and Waffles, joins KRON4’s Stephanie Lin to share what to expect.
