(KRON) — A harrowing Oakland car chase stretched from International Boulevard to Lakeshore Avenue until one vehicle flipped on its roof next to Lake Merritt around sunrise Friday.

Oakland Police Department officers said the incident began on the 800 block of International Boulevard where three vehicles began following a victim’s car.

The victim realized he was being followed and tried to drive away, only to be chased and rammed by hostile drivers behind him.

A car flipped and landed on the Lake Merritt walking trail on Dec. 15, 2023. (AIO FILMZ)

The victim said he called 911 while he was trying to escape, but emergency dispatchers placed his call on hold. A freelance videographer said she witnessed multiple cars chasing the victim’s vehicle along Lakeshore Avenue.

Oakland police officer Rosalia Lopez wrote, “One of the vehicles collided with the victim’s vehicle, causing the victim’s vehicle to rollover.”

A car flipped and landed on the Lake Merritt walking trail on Dec. 15, 2023. (AIO FILMZ)

“The front car flipped and crashed. (The) following cars stopped and several (people) dressed in black jumped out and started to surround the crashed car,” the videographer said.

The victim said one of the assailants pointed a gun at him and robbed him.

Officer Lopez told KRON4, “An armed individual exited one of the vehicles and took the victims personal belongings before fleeing the area. As the three vehicles were fleeing the area, the victim (heard) gunshots. The victim was not struck by gunfire during the incident.”

The videographer said she heard between five to seven gunshots fired in rapid succession.

(AIO FILMZ)

The videographer said, “While all of this was going on, myself and at least four other people had dialed 911 and were on hold.”

Oakland’s 911 emergency dispatch system has been criticized by residents and city leaders alike for long wait times. The 911 center is plagued by ongoing problems, including aging technology and a dispatcher staffing shortage. In September, Mayor Sheng Thao said, “The current situation is unacceptable.” The city is hoping to fill 16 open dispatcher job vacancies and upgrade its technology.

Anyone with information on Friday’s car chase and armed robbery is asked to call the Oakland Police Department at(510-238-3326.