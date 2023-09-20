(KRON) — The Oakland City Council and the Alameda County Board of Supervisors have authorized city and county staff to enter an exclusive negotiation agreement for the Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club to build and operate an interim stadium at the Malibu Lot. According to the Oakland Roots and Soul, the negotiation agreement has a goal of a 10-year lease.

“We could not be more excited to be one step closer to having a dedicated soccer home in Oakland,” said the Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club President Lindsay Barenz. “We want to thank the City Council and County Board of Supervisors and the city and county staff for all their hard work and support for our efforts.”

According to the Oakland Roots, the 2025 USL Championship season is the target opening for the Malibu Lot Stadium. The sports club believes the stadium will align with the club’s “financial sustainability in Oakland.” The Malibu Stadium will give the Oakland Roots and Soul a home, allow ticket prices to be “family-friendly,” and permit the women’s team to move into the United Soccer League Super League in 2025. USL Super League is a new Division I professional women’s soccer aiming for 2024 as the first season.

The Oakland Roots and Soul have raised over $2 million in investment, with a goal of $3 million. Notable investors include Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Marshawn Lynch, G-Easy, Josh Johnson, former mayor of Oakland Jean Quan, and another former mayor of Oakland Libby Schaaf.