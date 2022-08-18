OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Roots Soccer Club announced an abrupt coaching change on the club website Thursday. According to the team, Head Coach Juan Guerra has been placed on administrative leave and Assistant Head Coach Noah Delgado has been named as interim head coach.

“The club will have no further comment at this time,” the post stated.

The Roots play in the USL Championship division, a 30+ team division 2 professional soccer league that airs matches on ESPN. The Roots are still relative newcomers to the league, having joined as an expansion team in September of 2020. Former NFL superstar and Oakland native Marshawn Lynch is part of the team’s ownership group.

Guerra was appointed as the club’s head coach in December of 2021. According to the club’s website, he was born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela and had prior experience in North American soccer playing and coaching at clubs like the Tampa Bay Rowdies, New York Cosmos, Indy Eleven and Phoenix Rising.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The Roots currently sit 9th out of 13 in the USL Championship Western Conference Standings and are next in action on Wednesday Aug. 24 when they travel south to face the San Diego Loyal, a team coached by former USMNT great, Landon Donovan.

Donovan, incidentally, had been linked to the head coaching job at the San Jose Earthquakes, however, the MLS side announced this week that it had instead appointed former USMNT assistant, Luchi Gonzalez.