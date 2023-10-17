(KRON) – Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club is developing the design of the Interim Stadium at the Malibu Lot and would like feedback from the community.

“We look forward to hearing from our community on their ideas for our new home as the design is further developed,” said Oakland Roots and Soul President Lindsay Barenz. “This stadium is for Oakland and we hope it will be an important pillar in the future development of the city.”

According to the Oakland Roots, this represents the latest step in the club’s community engagement process ahead of the construction of Oakland’s first stadium dedicated to professional soccer for the 2025 USL Championship and USL Super League seasons.

You can find the survey’s link here.