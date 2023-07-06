(KRON) — One person was displaced as a result of a fire in an RV that broke out Thursday on Leet Drive near Hegenberger Road, according to the Oakland Fire Department on Twitter. Three engines, a truck and a battalion responded to the blaze which fully involved the RV.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, and just one was displaced. The fire was deemed accidental, according to fire authorities.

Photos from the scene showed firefighters mopping up the charred remains of the RV.

KRON On is streaming live news now

No other information was immediately available.